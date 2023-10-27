Weaponized Personhood



What is Personhood or your personality? Who has rights? What is a natural person? What is a fictitious person? It is time to pull back the curtain on this agenda!

A juridical person is an ENTITY RECOGNIZED BY LAW AS HAVING LEGAL RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES. IT IS NOT A SINGLE NATURAL PERSON BUT AN ORGANIZATION RECOGNIZED BY LAW such as a FICTITIOUS PERSON, SUCH AS A CORPORATION, GOVERNMENT AGENCY, or NGO.

In law, a LEGAL PERSON can be an ARTIFICIAL (SYNTHETIC) PERSONOID-real or perceived, JURIDICAL ENTITY, JURISTIC PERSON. On the contrary, you may not be award the "privilege" of being considered a legal person.

The moral sense PERSONHOOD denotes INDIVIDUAL BEINGS who are MORAL AGENTS. These moral agents can engage in right or wrong behavior. THESE INDIVIDUAL BEINGS HOLD CONTROL OVER YOU and make moral and ethic decisions that impact your life.

Several weeks ago, the Rutgers University School of Law, made the case for NON-HUMAN ANIMALS AS “PERSONS”. This decision was actually made in collaboration between lawyers and academic deliberation in the 1990’s when, in law, animals were declared by both disciplines to supersede mankind.

Those WHO OPPOSE “PERSONHOOD” FOR NON-HUMAN ANIMALS ARE considered inhumane, racists, and hateful. They are KNOWN AS:

HUMAN EXCEPTIONALISTS

HUMAN SUPREMACISTS,

SPECIESists

