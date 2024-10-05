© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A veteran and volunteer pilot tells Blaze Media National Correspondent Julio Rosas that there has been a total lack of response from the federal government in western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: "There is a complete and utter lack of federal response. I've seen no one from the federal government to help out at all. Nobody."