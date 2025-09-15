BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It's like living in hell
wolfburg
17 views • 1 day ago

🎵Style Description: "This horror score opens with industrial metal and psychobilly textures: sparse, uneasy synths and whispered male vocals introduce creeping suspense, Verses unleash pulsing drum machines, fuzz bass, jagged guitars, and vocals shifting from whispers to guttural theatrics, Choruses deliver pounding detuned guitars and relentless drums for maximum impact, The bridge mutates with warped music box, carnival sounds, distorted female vocals, manic laughter, slap bass, and wild beats under eerie strings and drones, The outro decays into a sinister drone, a gunshot, and echoing, maniacal laughter, The result is a grinding wall of industrial psychobilly chaos, layered with moments of deranged rock intensity (Verse 1) Got a list of cities, all lined up and ready Gonna go in somewhere, make the whole place steady Watched the TV last night, saw a scene so grim Didn't know it was still going on, thought it was a whim (Chorus) They're throwing bombs, they're paid agitators Radical left groups, professional creators Of chaos and destruction, with signs so bright and clean This city's in trouble, it's the worst I've ever seen (Verse 2) Portland wasn't on the list, but it's on the screen Now I'm looking at it, and it's a hellish scene They've ruined that city, people have moved away But we'll stop it easy, startin' from today (Chorus) They're throwing bombs, they're paid agitators Radical left groups, professional creators Of chaos and destruction, with signs so bright and clean This city's in trouble, it's the worst I've ever seen (Bridge) Those signs aren't homemade, no basements here, you see They're from a print shop, that's what's clear to me They're paid a lot of money, to stir up all this strife They're dangerous for the country, they're ruinin' our life (Outro) So if we go to Portland, they won't even stand a fight We'll wipe 'em all out, and do it with all our might They'll be gone fast, they'll be gone so soon Portland will be fixed, beneath the coming moon.

Keywords
metal and psychobilly sparseuneasy synths and whispered male vocals introduce creeping suspenseverses unleash pulsing drum machinesfuzz bassjagged guitarsand vocals shifting from whispers to guttural theatrics
