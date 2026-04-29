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🤡🤡 WE ALL KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON !! more scripted staged BULLSHIT from the idiot non president .... I SAID ON THIS CHANNEL more bullshit false flags were coming from THE LOSER PEDO and THE BULLSHIT MORON MAGA CULT ..... this shit show will go down in FLAMES !!!! 😄🤡😆🤡😆🤡 MAGA IS A FUCKING JOKE .... and all these devils will be tried with TREASON !!! THE INTERNET IS EXPLODING WITH "STAGED"