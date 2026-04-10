RT News - April 10 2026 2PM GMT

April 10, 2026

rt.com





RT covers the aftermath of Israel’s latest strikes on Beirut as Benjamin Netanyahu insists there will be no ceasefire in Lebanon until IDF bombings bring his vision of security to the neighbouring country. JD Vance takes off to join the peace talks in Islamabad scheduled for Saturday. While the Lebanese Parliament’s Former Deputy Speaker says Israel’s reluctance to accept the ceasefire is a sign of a broader strategic failure. The Nigerian president orders government forces to intensify efforts to neutralise terrorist threats to the country while an ADC Party Chieftain says the arrival of US troops has only worsened its security.





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