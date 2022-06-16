Nephtali1981: The Origin of the Narcissism Epidemic! [14.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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8,295 Views jun 14, 2022Nephtali1981

137K subscribers

https://youtu.be/FCJpWm1qn6k

https://www.youtube.com/user/Nephtali1981





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