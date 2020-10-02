The Debate - Democrats Will Destroy America

Presidential Debate Viewership Falls From 2016 To 73.1 Million; Fox News Tops RatingsAn estimated 73.1 million people watched the first presidential debate of 2020, a huge audience but still short of the blockbuster audience for the initial matchup four years ago.The numbers are from Nielsen and include 16 networks.In 2016, the first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton drew 84 million.Two-Thirds Of Spanish-Speaking Telemundo Voters Said Trump Won The First DebateA Telemundo poll of the network’s Spanish-speaking viewers found that two-thirds thought President Donald Trump won the first debate on Tuesday night against former Vice President Joe Biden.A photo of the poll during Telemundo’s post-debate coverage shows 66 percent thought Trump won, while only 34 percent chose Biden as the winner.CNN Forced To Drop Live Shot Covering Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS Nomination After Hecklers Chant ‘Fake News!’CNN was forced to drop a live shot of correspondent Ariane de Vogue discussing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett after hecklers in front of the Supreme Court began to chant, “Fake news!”“I want to bring in our Supreme Court correspondent Ariane de Vogue,” said CNN host Wolf Blitzer. “We heard the president say that she will decide cases based on the Constitution as written. And then we heard Judge Coney Barrett saying the law must be applied as written.”Blitzer continued, “So explain to our viewers what is behind those specific words, where she is coming from and what we would anticipate if she does become a justice on the supreme over the next 30 or 40 years.”Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee for Supreme Court seatPresident Trump on Saturday announced he has chosen Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- a move that could significantly shift the nation's highest court to the right if she's confirmed by the Senate.Democrats Take Aim At Amy Coney BarrettOne thing the elite has never quite gotten a handle on with Trump is how he blends policy and showmanship – he’s the best political communicator since at least Ronald Reagan. Picking the Notorious ACB is not just a policy triumph – she’s going to be great down the line, on guns, religious freedom, and not killing kids – but her appointment is a powerful message to our alleged betters. She’s not some Ivy League doofus mincing about Harvard Yard complaining about how the uppity gardener left grass clippings on the walkway that got on his deck shoes. She’s a married believer from Indiana and is therefore staggeringly normal compared to the coastal elitists who think they rule us.Do You Understand that Democrats will Destroy America?I earn my living investing other people’s money in the stock market. I am terrified contemplating how I am going to save my clients’ money, as well as my own, if a Democrat is elected president. The policies that the Democrats are advocating will destroy the American economy, not just the stock market, but the whole US economy. My first instinct will be to raise cash ahead of the stock market crash, but even that is only a temporary safe harbor.If The Democrats Lose in 2020, They'll Try to Destroy the CountryIf the Democrats lose the elections in 2020, I believe they will try and destroy our country.That may seem like hyperbole, and blowing things way out of proportion, but based on what we’ve seen the past few years, it is almost undeniable.The Democrats and their media allies not only do not care one whit about the average American citizen, they actually hold us in contempt.