Systematic child abuse commented by Andrew Bridgen
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
407 followers
1
47 views • 1 day ago

This is a disgusting subject. It’s horrifying. And it’s exactly why it rarely gets talked about. Andrew speaks about child abuse and child trafficking into the UK and about how quickly the shutters come down when these issues are raised. Not debate. Not investigation. Silence. He goes further and explains something most people instinctively reject because it’s so hard to process. That at the very highest levels of power, child abuse and trafficking function as a form of sacrifice and as a binding mechanism. A glue that holds corruption together. Something so dark and compromising that it ensures silence, loyalty, and control among the most powerful people in the world. For most decent people, even contemplating this feels impossible. And that inability to imagine it is part of why it continues. It protects those involved. Andrew talks about having seen evidence. About how deeply disturbing it is. About the fact that even police officers investigating child abuse are limited in how long they can work on these cases because of the psychological damage it causes. This is not said lightly. And it’s not said for shock value. Posting this is not comfortable. Talking about it is not safe. Even sharing this conversation carries risk. But pretending these things don’t exist doesn’t make them go away. It only protects the structures that allow them to continue. If there are subjects that are truly forbidden, truly untouchable, then we should be asking why. And who benefits from that silence.

Keywords
andrew bridgensystematic child abusecommented by
