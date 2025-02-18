ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE Part 10: Rebuking the King

Elijah was activated by God to counteract the lawlessness of King Ahab and his evil queen, Jezebel, who had set up places of worship across Israel where people could go a whoring after Baal. God had told Moses that He would withhold rain if the Israelite's ever embraced idolatry and Elijah fled into the wilderness after reminding Ahab that he was under this curse.

Now, Elijah didn’t live a life of luxury, but God always provided him with food and shelter, and it was his faith in God that spawned supernatural events for him and the people around him. He never built a mega church but Elijah did bring the Israelite's back to God with an awesome display of power on Mount Carmel. The fire from heaven not only burnt the offering and wood, but it also consumed the stones of the altar and the water in the trench.

Highlights of Elijah’s life were recorded by other men to provide historical facts of the nation of Israel before it was conquered by the Assyrians. He was for the most part fearless and the way he lived was a testimony of what happens when a man gives himself wholly unto the Lord.

