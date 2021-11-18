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Powerful Hell Testimony - Atheist is Brutally Tortured
Living for Jesus Ministry
Living for Jesus Ministry
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162 views • November 18, 2021
Powerful Hell Testimony
On this video a former Atheist shares his testimony of going to hell and back. While in hell he endured brutal/horrific torture. Then he called on the name of Jesus and was taken out of hell and put back into his body. Please keep in mind, that when people are permanently judged and put into hell, they can not come back out of hell. However, though sometimes God will show Grace to someone and allow them to experience hell. Experiencing hell might be the only way a person will truly believe in Jesus and turn their life around.

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This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
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saviorhelljesusdemonstorturerepent
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