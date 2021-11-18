Powerful Hell Testimony - Atheist is Brutally Tortured

Powerful Hell Testimony

On this video a former Atheist shares his testimony of going to hell and back. While in hell he endured brutal/horrific torture. Then he called on the name of Jesus and was taken out of hell and put back into his body. Please keep in mind, that when people are permanently judged and put into hell, they can not come back out of hell. However, though sometimes God will show Grace to someone and allow them to experience hell. Experiencing hell might be the only way a person will truly believe in Jesus and turn their life around.



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