© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA. According to reports, three people are confirmed dead, including a child, after a shooting at a #ChaseBank drive-thru located at SW 152nd Ave & Bird Rd.
Sources say two vehicles were parked in the drive-thru lanes and waiting for the bank to open when suddenly, a man in one of the vehicles got out and opened fire on the other, killing a man, a woman, and a child. The #gunman then turned the firearm on himself and committed suicide. The motive is still unclear.