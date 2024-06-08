BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USA. According to reports, three people are confirmed dead, including a child, after a shooting at a #ChaseBank drive-thru located at SW 152nd Ave & Bird Rd.
Sources say two vehicles were parked in the drive-thru lanes and waiting for the bank to open when suddenly, a man in one of the vehicles got out and opened fire on the other, killing a man, a woman, and a child. The #gunman then turned the firearm on himself and committed suicide. The motive is still unclear.

