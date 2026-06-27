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The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29s at the Voznesensk airfield in the Nikolaev region.
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in separate strikes.
➡️ Two aircraft destroyed at Voznesensk airfield in Mykolaiv region via precision drone strikes, a third downed in Poltava region during a combat sortie attempt.
Adding:
EPSTEIN FILES: (TRUMP'S) DOJ FOUND IN VIOLATION OF (TRUMP'S) TRANSPARENCY LAW
A federal judge ruled Thursday that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has effectively conceded the Justice Department is breaking the law — the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress last November — by failing to release fully unredacted Epstein records.
➡️Judge Emmet Sullivan issued a preliminary injunction giving DOJ one week to remove redactions or justify them.
➡️Material at issue includes FBI interview notes referencing Trump and an alleged assault of a then-13-year-old girl in the 1980s, identities of email correspondents discussing a "torture video" and minors, and names of co-defendants and co-conspirators in a draft indictment.
➡️DOJ is appealing, calling Sullivan's ruling "perverse" and denying Blanche conceded anything.
🐻Get ready for a sex scandal (or Russia/Chayna ties) involving a certain federal judge breaking soon.