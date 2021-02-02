© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gamestop -- Explained Simply + the Future of Hedge Fund Shorts
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 02, 2021
$GME Gamestop captivated the nation for the last week, as Wall Street bats riders drove the price into the stratosphere. What will be the ultimate outcome of these actions that were taken, both by the retail investor, as well as the large hedge funds, like Melvin Capital + Citadel Who is stand to make or lose a tremendous amount on GME outcome.
The shorting of stocks will be explained, as well as the psychology of the response, and the attempted dousing of the fire by prohibiting buy orders on the app RobinHood.
#GME #RobinHood #hedgefunds
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The shorting of stocks will be explained, as well as the psychology of the response, and the attempted dousing of the fire by prohibiting buy orders on the app RobinHood.
#GME #RobinHood #hedgefunds
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.