This is another ARMED government agency you have to worry about

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Researchers found that the more than 200,000 federal officers with arrest and firearm responsibilities now outnumber the 188,000 members of the Marine Corps. Administrative agencies spending on guns, ammo and military gear included the Food and Drug Administration, the Small Business Administration, the Smithsonian Institution, the Social Security Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spent $4.7 million on supplies such as night-vision goggles and liquid explosives. Internal Revenue Service's $11 million "gun locker" for the tax agency's 2,316 special agents features pump-action and semi-automatic shotguns with buckshot and slugs and military-style H&K 416 rifles. With the addition of Environmental Protection Agency