"Walking Dead:" Communist Barbarism Infecting the West, Warns Author Kay Rubacek

The evils of communism and socialism imposed on people by the "walking dead" have already destroyed many nations and billions of lives, and now they threaten the remaining free nations of the world including the United states, warned author and investigative journalist Kay Rubacek, whose family fled the Soviet Union and who has herself been arrested by Communist Chinese thugs. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Rubacek describes her interviews with numerous sources in China--both victims and perpetrators--and how she stumbled upon the term "Walking Dead" used to describe the individuals who perpetrate these ghastly atrocities against their fellow human beings. Her new book examines how human beings could inflict such evil on others. Her new movie, meanwhile, focuses on providing hope. Rubacek hopes America will learn from the horrors of Communist China, as she warns that the United States could--in a worst-case scenario--end up like China.





