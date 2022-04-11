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CHILLING PARALLELS OF THE COLLAPSE IN AFRICA TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN AMERICA TODAY!
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161 views • April 11, 2022
Melissa Tate grew up in Africa and describes the parallels she is seeing with the devastation of Africa and the path America is on. She states that it started with gas prices rising just as they are today. Melissa has written a book called, "Choice Privilege; What's Race Got to do with it?" Watch this episode and learn why everyone needs to read this book!
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