Iran’s Fattah-3 Splits Into 15 Hypersonic Warheads at Mach 15 — Iron Dome Sees NOTHING

John Ag

Mar 15, 2026 #HypersonicMissile #Fattah3 #IranMissile

Iran’s alleged *Fattah-3 hypersonic missile* has sparked intense debate after reports claimed it deployed **15 guided submunitions at speeds approaching Mach 15**, overwhelming traditional missile-defense reaction times. In this deep-dive analysis, we break down how a single launch from Iran could theoretically multiply into multiple hypersonic targets within seconds and why such a system would challenge even advanced layered defenses like Israel’s **Iron Dome**, **David's Sling**, and **Arrow 3**.





We examine the physics behind hypersonic glide vehicles, the concept of cluster payload deployment at extreme speeds, and how limited engagement windows could strain existing intercept systems. The video also explores the strategic implications for the United States and its allies, including the potential impact on **Patriot missile system**, **THAAD**, and **Aegis Combat System**.





Is hypersonic cluster technology the next evolution in missile warfare, or are current defenses adapting faster than expected? Watch this analysis to understand the technology, strategy, and global security consequences behind one of the most controversial weapons claims in modern military development.





#HypersonicMissile #Fattah3 #IranMissile #MissileDefense #IronDome #MiddleEastConflict #MilitaryTechnology #BallisticMissile #HypersonicWeapons #ModernWarfare #Geopolitics #DefenseAnalysis #MilitaryNews #IsraelDefense #GlobalSecurity





Sources:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle...

https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast

https://www.aljazeera.com/middle-east/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-...

https://apnews.com/hub/iran

https://www.theguardian.com/world/iran

https://www.nytimes.com/section/world...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...

https://www.dw.com/en/middle-east/s-1430

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east





Disclaimer:

This video is created for educational and informational purposes only. The content is based on publicly available reports, news sources, and analysis related to Iran’s underground missile facilities. It does not promote violence, military action, or any political agenda. All opinions presented are for discussion and awareness about global security and geopolitics. Viewers are encouraged to verify information through reliable news and official sources.





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