High energy sax “Worship” song created with 3 different saxophones.

This 30 sec. video has a small girl dancing to lighten things up a bit in this dark, dark world!

The full version of song comes out on May 1st! Do me a favor and Pre-save it to listen to full version in hopes of getting it on a playlist so more can hear? https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/forhimforever/worship