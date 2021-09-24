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Million$ Being Paid to Schools to Enforce Masks On Kids - Billion$ Paid to States
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578 views • September 24, 2021
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- Kids age 5 and over will have a new form of polio to deal with after getting the shot
- How the media sold Jan. 6 to the sheeple
- Communism in Australia
- British Columbia Concentration Camps ready to open
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