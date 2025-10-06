Religious Freedom in Canada - Where We Are | How We Got Here with Don Hutchinson (Part 2)

Donate to help us make more shows at *http://www.faytene.tv/donate*

or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





In this powerful second part of our conversation with Don Hutchinson—lawyer, author, and national faith and policy advocate—we unpack the growing challenges to religious freedom in Canada and what it means for believers today. Don reveals the “canaries in the coal mine” — *warning signs in government, education, and culture that point to increasing secularization, especially in light of Quebec’s recent policy proposals*.





👉 In this episode, you’ll learn:





🔷 How *the courts and government are shifting away* from Canada’s Judeo-Christian foundations.





🔷 *Which communities* are becoming more politically organized.





🔷 The real meaning of *“separation of church and state”*—and how it’s being misused.





🔷 *What’s unfolding in Quebec* and why it could reshape religious freedom nationwide.





Simple, practical ways you can take action and help safeguard faith freedoms for future generations. *If you care about this topic and the future of Canada, this is a must-watch conversation.*





📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.





📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" emoji, and share. Thank you!





📌 Donate to help us make more shows: http://www.faytene.tv/donate





🔔 To never miss an episode, sign up for our email list: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146





FIND US AT:





🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#ReligiousFreedom #FaithInCanada #DonHutchinson #FayteneTV #ChristianFaith #Quebec #FreedomOfReligion #CanadianPolitics #FaithAndCulture #ChurchAndState



