Trump Downplays Health Rumours and Accusations of "Falling Asleep"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#newyear, #2026, #happy new year, #trump, #jesus, #wsj,
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Trump downplays WSJ article highlighting health concerns
* Zohran Mamdani sworn in as NYC Mayor
* Scott Adams no chance of recovery
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker:
-- Please subscribe to our channel and consider donating to support our journalism at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#trump, #corruption,#patriots, #news,