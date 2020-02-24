Giving Up on Hunger Strike...Well, Not Really!

My goal with this hunger strike is about much more than politics. Let's face it. The politicians aren't going to change anything...or at least not enough to avert the disaster that awaits this planet if we don't act quickly. The climate change emergency has brought humanity to a point where we (the people) need to decide whether we've got the guts to change the world and combat global warming, or whether we're going to continue to stick our heads in the sand and carry on with our lifestyle of greed and complacency. Since the Greta Thunberg speech at the UN, the world has been dividing into these two camps. Which will you choose?