Evidence in the Blood - A Visit with Funeral Director John O'Looney

Funeral director John O’Looney keeps finding white fibrous clots in the blood vessels of deceased Covid Vaccine recipients. In addition, he shares about his professional insight, experiences & observations concerning sudden death & excess mortality, turbo cancer, corruption, financial incentives, medical malpractice throughout the Covid- Pandemic and up to this day. A timely discussion including insights into the ways medical professionals, politicians and people in power are covering these crimes. Please share this as a wide public debate is needed on this!