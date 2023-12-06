Biden a ‘dead man walking’ on immigration crisis

The Democrats are throwing fuel “right into the fire” of the illegal immigration crisis and making it worse, says Senior Editor-at-Large at Newsweek Josh Hammer.
Mr Hammer spoke with Sky News host Rita Panahi on the issue and how it's hurting the President in the polls.
“Not only are they not trying to mitigate the damage, they are actually throwing fuel right into the fire, trying to make it worse,” Mr Hammer said.
“I think this is the issue that Republicans should run on ... we're coming up here in an election year,” he told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi.
“Joe Biden is a dead man walking when it comes to this issue, and I hope that Republicans take advantage of that opportunity."
