SSP: ROSWELL UFO Crash - Advanced Math Showing a DIRE WARNING for America - USA 1776
Truth that Matters
278 views • 8 months ago

Roswell UFO Crash was Intentional and a Warning.  David Flynn was a genius - they took him out for this lecture and his book "Temple at the Center of Time" which prove America is the 1776 regathering of Jacob - God's Chosen.  However, after 2012/3 Lucifer's appeal time is finished and Satan has great wrath against the USA Republic.

David shows how 1776 is 888 + 888 and 888 is the numerical value of Jesus in Greek.  The Conclusion is that our Nation of America - True Israel - will see both the 1st and 2nd advent (coming/return) of Jesus Christ and very soon!

A lot of Math here showing a WARNING from the Most High God ...  that after 2012/3 Lucifer's TIME is up and the USA is the Target... 

jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters
