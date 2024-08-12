SSP: ROSWELL UFO Crash - Advanced Math Showing a DIRE WARNING for America - USA 1776

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roswell UFO Crash was Intentional and a Warning. David Flynn was a genius - they took him out for this lecture and his book "Temple at the Center of Time" which prove America is the 1776 regathering of Jacob - God's Chosen. However, after 2012/3 Lucifer's appeal time is finished and Satan has great wrath against the USA Republic.
David shows how 1776 is 888 + 888 and 888 is the numerical value of Jesus in Greek. The Conclusion is that our Nation of America - True Israel - will see both the 1st and 2nd advent (coming/return) of Jesus Christ and very soon!
A lot of Math here showing a WARNING from the Most High God ... that after 2012/3 Lucifer's TIME is up and the USA is the Target...