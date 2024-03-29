Mikes monster mountain dream saw this same day.

Creepy lava mountain growls 3 28 24. same day Mike talked about his lava mountain dream.This is creepy story. My big dreams are shabby dressed men flannel shirts shredded jackets running from uniformed men in deep woods of Tennessee Arkansas Alabama some south state.And UFOs project attack symbols to one another,people walk but cant talk or think,school bus drops them off into woods to wander and die,dreams 7 years ago.