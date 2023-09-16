Create New Account
NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR’S ATTACK ON SECOND AMENDMENT FAILS
Published 16 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Sep 15, 2023


Citing a public health emergency, New Mexico governor Michelle Grisham revoked the 2nd amendment rights of residents of her state this week. After citing that constitutional rights and oaths taken by public officials were not “absolute”, she was quickly condemned by some of the highest officials in the state.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hxxok-new-mexico-governors-attack-on-second-amendment-fails.html

