Facts About Slavery You Weren't Taught In School
Puretrauma357
1508 Subscribers
123 views
Published 16 hours ago

Slavery is a topic often talked about but rarely understood. Many Africans enslaved other Africans. Tippu Tip was one of the largest slaveowners on the continent. Various Islamic powers targeted Europeans for enslavement, whether it was the Barbary Pirates of North Africa attacking Christian ships. Or the Ottoman Empire which kidnapped Christian children, enslaved them, and made them into Janissary soldiers.


🔗 Credit History Revealed:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cHUS5dHR5Rg

