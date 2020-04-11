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Rep. Ilhan Omar: 'The time to nationalize healthcare and the supply chain is now'
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9 views • April 11, 2020
News | April 10, 2020
BRECK
DUMAS
Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) issued a rallying cry to her fellow socialists on Friday, declaring that America's time of crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic shows "the time to nationalize healthcare and the supply chain is now."
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/rep-ilhan-omar-the-time-to-nationalize-healthcare-and-the-supply-chain-is-now
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BRECK
DUMAS
Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) issued a rallying cry to her fellow socialists on Friday, declaring that America's time of crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic shows "the time to nationalize healthcare and the supply chain is now."
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/rep-ilhan-omar-the-time-to-nationalize-healthcare-and-the-supply-chain-is-now
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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