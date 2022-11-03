4th Industrial Chip Solution

Recent technological advancements have ushered in a new area of the "Internet of Bodies" (IoB), with an unprecedented number of connected devices and sensors being affixed to or even implanted and ingested into the human body. This has turned the human body into a technology platform.



The Internet of Bodies generates tremendous amounts of biometric and human behavioral data. This is, in turn, fuelling the transformation of health research and industry, as well as other aspects of social life, such as the adoption of Internet of Bodies in work settings, or the provision of new options for entertainment, all with remarkable data driven innovations and social benefits.





Yet the Internet of Bodies also raises new challenges for data governance that concern not only individual privacy and autonomy but also new risks of discrimination and bias in employment, education, finance, access to health insurance and other important areas for the distribution of social resources.

-World Economic Forum,

Shaping the Future of the Internet of Bodies - New Challenges of Technology Governance

Briefing Paper, July 2020





Shaping the Future of the Internet of Bodies - New Challenges of Technology Governance (PDF)

