UK Column News - 17th May 2024
Mike Robinson, Debi Evans, Ben Rubin and Cheryl Grainger with today's UK Column News.
00:22 Slovak PM Wasn’t Going The West’s War Way
06:51 Who Were The Oxford Team Behind The Now-Withdrawn AstraZeneca Jabs?
20:16 Paul Polman, A Man You’ve Probably Never Heard Of But Should Have
32:14 Forthcoming Symposiums–Please Help Support UK Column
34:25 Nurses Performing Surgery Without Surgeons In The NHS
39:56 With Home Education On The Rise…
45:16 It’s Miliband Time At Nesta
51:35 Tony Blair, 5G, Directed Energy Weapons and Contaminated Devon Water
57:59 BBC News and Current Affairs Assures Us That BBC Verify Are The Truth Tellers
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-17th-may-2024
