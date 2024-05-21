Create New Account
UK Column News - 17th May 2024 Mike Robinson, Debi Evans, Ben Rubin and Cheryl Grainger with today's UK Column News.
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago

UK Column News - 17th May 2024


Mike Robinson, Debi Evans, Ben Rubin and Cheryl Grainger with today's UK Column News.


00:22 Slovak PM Wasn’t Going The West’s War Way

06:51 Who Were The Oxford Team Behind The Now-Withdrawn AstraZeneca Jabs?

20:16 Paul Polman, A Man You’ve Probably Never Heard Of But Should Have

32:14 Forthcoming Symposiums–Please Help Support UK Column

34:25 Nurses Performing Surgery Without Surgeons In The NHS

39:56 With Home Education On The Rise…

45:16 It’s Miliband Time At Nesta

51:35 Tony Blair, 5G, Directed Energy Weapons and Contaminated Devon Water

57:59 BBC News and Current Affairs Assures Us That BBC Verify Are The Truth Tellers


Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-17th-may-2024

