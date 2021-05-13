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TOM COWAN EXPLAINS STEFAN LANKA'S STUDY SHOWING "ISOLATION" OF VIRUSES IS NON-SCIENCE
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181 views • May 13, 2021
Jim Fetzer


HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!! The brilliant and visionary Dr. Tom Cowan explains the just-completed study by Dr. Stefan Lanka which shows the orthodox methodology of isolating disease-causing viruses (and the field of modern virology in general) to be an Emperor with No Clothes. Shocking and enlightening, these doctors (and others) are exposing one of the greatest misconceptions in the medical field and "the germ theory" that we've spent our entire lives believing. Explanation of the study by Stefan Lanka just takes the first 34 minutes.
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scientific fraudstudyjim fetzercovid-19coronavirus crisisdr tom cowandr stefan lanka
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy