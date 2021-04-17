© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harry Vox - Masks Give The Powerless _Power_ - Apr 16, 2021 - 360p
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 17, 2021
The latest rants of Harry Vox about masks.
One version of the rant appeared here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/63OmYb64LnFx/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 01:13 UTC on April 16th, 2021.
It will be found here for 72h: https://dlive.tv/p/dlive-yblmoopkkg+4vgR82uMg.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support this work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox.
Americans have been stripped of everything by these slimy Jewish money changers. This is not a controversial statement - it is an easy to observe EASY TO PROVE FACT. And as these slimy Jews who quite obviously control our information and financial systems strip us of our dignity and more important to them - our money, they replace this theft of power with the power to be real dicks to one another. Because there's too few of them to do do it themselves so they need to get us to fight each other. Our Senators, Congressmen, the media and people like FBI Director Christopher Wray are working for the Jewish bankers so don't expect these scumbags to do anything to protect our country and people from this enemy. We have to do it ourselves.
Step one: Beating this Jewish Mask mandate bullshit is EASY! So by hammering these lowlifes publicly that we have their papers that say masks don't protect us, just the opposite they harm us. We need to hammer these scumbags top make it clear that they will be suffer financial, professional, legal and historical penalty for continuing this forced harm onto the population. Its time to threaten them that they will pay a price for this Jewish sabotage of society for the profit of their financial masters.
One version of the rant appeared here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/63OmYb64LnFx/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 01:13 UTC on April 16th, 2021.
It will be found here for 72h: https://dlive.tv/p/dlive-yblmoopkkg+4vgR82uMg.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support this work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox.
Americans have been stripped of everything by these slimy Jewish money changers. This is not a controversial statement - it is an easy to observe EASY TO PROVE FACT. And as these slimy Jews who quite obviously control our information and financial systems strip us of our dignity and more important to them - our money, they replace this theft of power with the power to be real dicks to one another. Because there's too few of them to do do it themselves so they need to get us to fight each other. Our Senators, Congressmen, the media and people like FBI Director Christopher Wray are working for the Jewish bankers so don't expect these scumbags to do anything to protect our country and people from this enemy. We have to do it ourselves.
Step one: Beating this Jewish Mask mandate bullshit is EASY! So by hammering these lowlifes publicly that we have their papers that say masks don't protect us, just the opposite they harm us. We need to hammer these scumbags top make it clear that they will be suffer financial, professional, legal and historical penalty for continuing this forced harm onto the population. Its time to threaten them that they will pay a price for this Jewish sabotage of society for the profit of their financial masters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.