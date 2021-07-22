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VACCINE INJURED PEOPLE ARE FINDING DIFFICULTIES IN HAVING THEIR INJURY RECORDED
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394 views • July 22, 2021
https://rumble.com/vk23ha-patient-asserts-sudden-neurological-disorder-caused-by-covid-vaccine.html
http://www.StopMedicalSilencing.com
Kevin Street, a man who received his first COVID vaccine, collapsed and was diagnosed with “functional neurological disorder” and advised by doctors not to take his second vaccine. Since taking his first dose, Kevin has been plagued by months of misery and suffering. Despite the advice not to receive a second shot, Kevin has had a difficult time finding a doctor willing to put their name on paperwork to file an adverse reaction report.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3hMqiFc
http://www.StopMedicalSilencing.com
Kevin Street, a man who received his first COVID vaccine, collapsed and was diagnosed with “functional neurological disorder” and advised by doctors not to take his second vaccine. Since taking his first dose, Kevin has been plagued by months of misery and suffering. Despite the advice not to receive a second shot, Kevin has had a difficult time finding a doctor willing to put their name on paperwork to file an adverse reaction report.
FULL REPORT from Tamara Ugolini: https://rebelne.ws/3hMqiFc
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