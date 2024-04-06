Pharmacist Ben Fuchs: Master These Steps to Conquer Any Health Challenge! DWD 4/5/24

Pharmacist Ben discusses nutritional approaches to assist your body in staying healthy and healing the causes and symptoms of health issues.
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs shares a wealth of knowledge in this show. The passion for what he does shone bright here.
He tells us that nutrients are what drugs dream to be. That nutrients have therapeutic value with varied benefits & no toxicity, where drugs cost us nutrition.
Points in the show that Pharmacist Ben points out are;
The Triangle of Disease being Digestion, Blood Sugar and the top of the triangle is the Adrenal/Thyroid Complex and how this affects the rest of the body.
That our bodies are a regenerative system.
Our hormones control everything.
We eat too much sugar and refined carbs.
We need to eat more healthy fat. Not damaged fat.
The HQ of the immune system is the digestive system.
The importance of Colostrum.
Bloating and heartburn are digestive issues.
Flare ups in our system give us great real-time information.
Fasting for adults and for children.
Keep a food diary and get to know your system better. Keep trying different strategies.
