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Humans Become Toxin Factories With COVID Injection, Warns Dr. Kaufman
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262 views • August 05, 2021
Human bodies are being turned into factories for dangerous spike proteins
thanks to the experimental RNA COVID injections, warns Dr. Andrew
Kaufman. And despite claims that the issue would remain at the shoulder,
Dr. Kaufman warns that the blood is transporting this RNA all throughout
the body, causing serious concerns. Another area of concern is potential
shedding of these toxic spike proteins by those who have been injected,
though the prominent doctor urged people not to consider vaccinated
individuals the enemy. Finally, Dr. Kaufman issues a stark warning about
the emerging world of nano-technology and the implications for human
liberty.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQ9r1eQwL5jP/
thanks to the experimental RNA COVID injections, warns Dr. Andrew
Kaufman. And despite claims that the issue would remain at the shoulder,
Dr. Kaufman warns that the blood is transporting this RNA all throughout
the body, causing serious concerns. Another area of concern is potential
shedding of these toxic spike proteins by those who have been injected,
though the prominent doctor urged people not to consider vaccinated
individuals the enemy. Finally, Dr. Kaufman issues a stark warning about
the emerging world of nano-technology and the implications for human
liberty.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQ9r1eQwL5jP/
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