He's Coming with Wrath!

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The Day of the Lord will come with wrath! The Bible gives us the exact 'window of time' during which the wrath will take place! And...there's a mysterious 'sign' just before the judgment begins...
Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing