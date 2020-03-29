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Doomsday Virus? Coronavirus cases NOT boosting weekly death numbers..YET
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5 views • March 29, 2020
Doomsday Virus? Coronavirus cases are NOT boosting the weekly death numbers for pneumonia and influenza from the CDC and National Center for Health Statistics. This would be expected if the coronavirus is unusually deadly compared to other diseases that contribute to deaths categorized as pneumonia and influenza... YET! (Based on data through March 14, 2020)
CDC Pneumonia and Influenza Mortality Surveillance: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S2
Credit: Pete Linforth by way of Pixabay for the background image of the coronavirus.
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/coronavirus-corona-virus-covid-19-4833754/
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CDC Pneumonia and Influenza Mortality Surveillance: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S2
Credit: Pete Linforth by way of Pixabay for the background image of the coronavirus.
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/coronavirus-corona-virus-covid-19-4833754/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
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