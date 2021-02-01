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Spoilt Brat Makes Fun Of Girl With Cancer And Gets Instant Karma Young Karen Got Herself CANCELLED
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114 views • February 01, 2021
Spoiled Brat Makes Fun of Girl with Cancer and Get Hits Hard by Karma
By MH
Jan 25, 2021
https://wbig.iheart.com/content/2021-01-25-spoiled-brat-makes-fun-of-girl-with-cancer-and-get-hits-hard-by-karma/
A YouTube streamer got into an argument with one of her viewers and it escalated far beyond anyone's expectations.
The streamer, "Tessi," started arguing with another girl over "nothing," but then it got personal when Tessi finds out the girl has cancer and begins making fun of her with multiple cruel comments.
Two weeks later, Tessi apparently fell asleep during one of her streams. Her father was angry and yelling at her younger sister, and things that he said were able to identify some of his personal details, including where he worked.
Viewers then started sending Tessi's dad's employer the video clips of Tessi making fun of the girl with cancer, and expectedly, they were not happy about it. The dad ended up being fired.
To make matters worse, she even streams him calling her after he was fired. Tessi is ordered to leave the house since she's 18 now and is an adult. Tessi calls 911, claiming her dad threatened to harm her and has weapons in the house.
Tessi ends up checking in to a hotel and her dad calls back and she streams that interaction as well.
Even the dad went on his YouTube channel to post a response to the who situation, denying he ever threatened his daughter's life and explains why he felt the need to make a public statement on the matter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy6rwCGc7NQ
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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Link To Original: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2h-vtXFd5I-g8TFyOTXRA
By MH
Jan 25, 2021
https://wbig.iheart.com/content/2021-01-25-spoiled-brat-makes-fun-of-girl-with-cancer-and-get-hits-hard-by-karma/
A YouTube streamer got into an argument with one of her viewers and it escalated far beyond anyone's expectations.
The streamer, "Tessi," started arguing with another girl over "nothing," but then it got personal when Tessi finds out the girl has cancer and begins making fun of her with multiple cruel comments.
Two weeks later, Tessi apparently fell asleep during one of her streams. Her father was angry and yelling at her younger sister, and things that he said were able to identify some of his personal details, including where he worked.
Viewers then started sending Tessi's dad's employer the video clips of Tessi making fun of the girl with cancer, and expectedly, they were not happy about it. The dad ended up being fired.
To make matters worse, she even streams him calling her after he was fired. Tessi is ordered to leave the house since she's 18 now and is an adult. Tessi calls 911, claiming her dad threatened to harm her and has weapons in the house.
Tessi ends up checking in to a hotel and her dad calls back and she streams that interaction as well.
Even the dad went on his YouTube channel to post a response to the who situation, denying he ever threatened his daughter's life and explains why he felt the need to make a public statement on the matter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy6rwCGc7NQ
*** New Limited Merch Available **
https://artofkickz.com/collections/ne...
*** To Assure This Ghost Hunt Adventure Will Happen *** Feel free to donate to my GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/artofkickz...
Proceed may be donated to an organization. Read my terms and conditions.
⚠️⚠️ Disclaimer ⚠️⚠️ I do my best to give credit to the creators/ artist in both the video and a description box of every reaction I do. But because I do not own the rights to any video I react to. If there is a copyright issue or If I have reacted to A video of yours and you would like me to take it down please feel free to reach out to me through email [email protected] and we sort everything out. Thank you.
Follow Me On Facebook : Artofkickz
https://www.facebook.com/Artofkickz-5...
** New Limited Merch Available **
*** CLICK BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW CHANNEL ***
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPil...
DON'T FORGET TO ADD ME ON INSTAGRAM @ArtOfKickz
https://www.instagram.com/artofkickz/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/artofkickz
For Business Inquiries Email [email protected]
For More Exclusive Content And To Further Support of My Channel
Subscribe to me on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/artofkickz
If You Want To Send Me Letters Or Anything Safe At All. Send To
Artofkickz
Links To All My YouTube Gear ( BELOW )
Video Camera Light: https://amzn.to/3q4HHtU
Microphone Tonor : https://amzn.to/2zTqWNT
Camera Panasonic G7 : https://amzn.to/2RWVrZu
Video Editing Softwear : https://amzn.to/2vQL94F
Drawing Tablet : https://amzn.to/2GRqPT3
Tripod : https://amzn.to/2GV3Rub
Studio Lights: https://amzn.to/2RXZ0P0
Links To Books That I Read ( BELOW )
Unfu*k Yourself : https://amzn.to/38zy4xu
How To Win Friends And Influence People : https://amzn.to/397D75D
Predictably Irrational : https://amzn.to/380mGrO
The Alchemist : https://amzn.to/2tyw1bo
Think And Grow Rich :https://amzn.to/3b8KjAh
Outwitting The Devil : https://amzn.to/2RWok8f
The Slight Edge :https://amzn.to/3bdIYbF
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#Subscribe
Link To Original: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2h-vtXFd5I-g8TFyOTXRA
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