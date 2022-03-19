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DO NOT attempt to gender ppl unless you are a biologist .........
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100 views • March 19, 2022
DO NOT attempt to gender ppl unless you are a biologist. We reached the the 2+2=5 level of 1984 (DO NOT even think abt this unless you are a mathematician).
https://twitter.com/NakedHedgie/status/1505097420782383104?cxt=HHwWgMC54aeIl-MpAAAA
Pelham@Resist_05
“I’m a woman, that is not a woman” “Are you a biologist..?” “I'm not a vet, but I know what a dog is... You rely on stupid arguments because you don't have an argument”.. https://t.co/IXPyEPKr7z
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
DO NOT attempt to gender ppl, unless you are a biologist, 1984
https://twitter.com/NakedHedgie/status/1505097420782383104?cxt=HHwWgMC54aeIl-MpAAAA
Pelham@Resist_05
“I’m a woman, that is not a woman” “Are you a biologist..?” “I'm not a vet, but I know what a dog is... You rely on stupid arguments because you don't have an argument”.. https://t.co/IXPyEPKr7z
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
DO NOT attempt to gender ppl, unless you are a biologist, 1984
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