Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/senators-urge-biden-to-reject-who-pandemic-treaty/
Sen. Ron Johnson discusses the official letter signed by all 49 members of the Senate GOP, demanding President Biden reject the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which could surrender US sovereignty and why all Americans should be concerned about this dangerous treaty.
AIRDATE: May 9, 2024
