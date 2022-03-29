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How the Checkpoint works on the road in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine. 032822
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91 views • March 29, 2022
"We do not wish harm to anyone, so people treat us very well." How the checkpoint works on the road in the Chernihiv region
This checkpoint became the first checkpoint of the Russian Army in the region. Refugees from unsafe areas of the country regularly pass through it.
This checkpoint became the first checkpoint of the Russian Army in the region. Refugees from unsafe areas of the country regularly pass through it.
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