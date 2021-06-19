© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nanotubes assemble! Rice introduces Teslaphoresis
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • June 19, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1d0Lg6wuvc
Channel: Rice University
14 Apr 2016
The process is called TESLAPHORESIS. This is how the hydrogel and the mARN from the vaccines will behave into your body when the satanists that control the world will DEPLOY and START the 5G radiations. Self assembling matter outside the person's will.
Channel: Rice University
14 Apr 2016
The process is called TESLAPHORESIS. This is how the hydrogel and the mARN from the vaccines will behave into your body when the satanists that control the world will DEPLOY and START the 5G radiations. Self assembling matter outside the person's will.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.