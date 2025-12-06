BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The TYCHOS - Our Geoaxial Binary System - Silicon Valley 2024
On November 1st, 2024, the independent researcher Simon Shack presented his model The TYCHOS - a new interpretation of our Solar System - at the Hahn Auditorium of the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.


The model is based on both ancient and recent cosmological theorems and astronomical observations.


Find all information about The TYCHOS at tychos dot space:

https://www.tychos.space/


The lecture was a part of the Renewal of Science Conference, October 31st - November 2nd, 2024:

https://renewalofscience.com/


Intro music: STAR MARS by 'the social service' from the new 2025 album IMPOSSIBILITY

Outro music: WONDERFUL WORLD (2005) remastered version

All released songs by Simon Shack's band 'the social service' are available on Bandcamp:

https://thesocialservice1.bandcamp.com


Buy The TYCHOS book on Lulu:

https://www.lulu.com/search?sortBy=RELEVANCE&page=1&q=The+tychos

tycho brahesimon shackstellar parallax
