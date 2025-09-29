© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michigan Mormon Church Shooting | Suspect an Iraq War Veteran
Description
At least five dead and eight injured after a shooting and arson attack at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. The suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, an Iraq War veteran, was shot dead by police. FBI continues investigating motives and explosives on site. Follow for updates.
