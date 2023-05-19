https://gettr.com/post/p2han2se145

0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

中共以独生子女政策的名义，杀害了4亿名未出生的胎儿，其中包括了很多孕期后期的胎儿。这不是自愿的，是强迫性的堕胎，违背了母亲们的意愿。

In the name of the one-child policy, the Chinese Communist Party has killed 400 million unborn fetuses, including many in the later stages of pregnancy. This is not voluntary. It is forced abortion against the will of mothers.

