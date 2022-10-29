Create New Account
⚠️💥💉 HUGE! Dr. Ryan Cole, MD~ If You Got the Covid Vaccine and Aren't Injured This May Be the Reason! (Check Your Vaccine Batch Below)
harrier808
Published 24 days ago

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, MD, explains why many vaccinated were lucky not to get injured by the dangerous Covid-19 mRNA shots during a panel discussion at the Better Way Conference in Vienna, Austria, September 17, 2022.

The "How Bad is My Batch website can tell you the strength of the Covid injection that you took simply by typing in your Lot Number at the top left of the page. Apparently several batches were created where one batch could be saline and others way more deadly. “Batch-code” = “Lot Number” which is the number they write on your vaccination card: https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/batchCodeTable.html

politicseventscurrent

