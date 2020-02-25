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Χίος SOS 25-2-2020 "Είμαστε σε πολιορκία απο κατοχικές δυνάμεις". Ο Δήμαρχος στο νοσοκομείο.
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27 views • February 25, 2020
Μετά την αποβίβαση των ΜΑΤ στο λιμάνι των Μεστών, ο κόσμος που διαδήλωνε (από μεγάλη απόσταση), χτυπήθηκε χωρίς λόγο με χημικά, Ιερέας και Δήμαρχος λιποθύμησαν και ο δεύτερος νοσηλεύεται στο νοσοκομείο με αναπνευστικό πρόβλημα.
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