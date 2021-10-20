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Doctor claims 1500 covid samples he tested all were influenza A and B. Stanford U verified his results.
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375 views • October 20, 2021
Doctor claims 1500 covid samples he tested all were influenza A and B. Stanford U verified his results.
Then he demanded a sample from the CDC and they told him they don;t have a covid sample.
Then he demanded a sample from the CDC and they told him they don;t have a covid sample.
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