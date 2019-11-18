Videos Censorship Youtube Deleting Accounts Purging Historical Record

Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only

Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)

---{==Truth Matters=>

YT may terminate your access, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if Ytube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.



YT was like the library of Alexandria Egypt in ancient times.

and they are about to use money as an excuse to burn all the content

their Money Masters order destroyed.



With the videos gone from YT the assault on others claiming copyright infringement may go into high gear since they no longer exist on the Largest Platform where they have been residing for years, and years, and years.